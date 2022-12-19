The free game ofEpic Games Store dated December 19, 2022 has finally been confirmed and it is about They’s Fightin’ Herds, an equine, cattle and related fighting game. You can claim it directly through the Epic Games Launcher.

You can find at this Epic Games Store address the game. We remind you that it will be available until 16:59 tomorrow, so don’t forget to claim it.

They’s Fightin’ Herds is a 2D fighting game featuring cute animals from famed cartoonist Lauren Faust. Under the tender rind, a serious fighter is hidden!

Optimized Combat – 4 button mechanics, magic system, increased super attack and juggle exhaustion to prevent infinite combos.

Story Mode – An episodic adventure filled with exploration, combat challenges, mini-games, and boss fights!

Versus mode local and online crossplay matchmaking – Battle opponents offline or beat yourself in the world with GGPO’s powerful netcode rollback.

Tutorial and Training Mode – Learn the basics with combo trials and guided tutorials, practice combos in the content-filled training room, and watch replays of your matches!

Pixel Lobby – Unlock accessories, customize your avatar, and explore an overhead lobby with other online players.

Dynamic Music System – Battle rock adapts to the characters and every match becomes a clash of champions.

They’s Fightin’ Herds

Tell us, what do you think of this gift? The new game is once again mysterious: who knows what tomorrow will bring!