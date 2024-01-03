Epic Games Store doesn't stop and continues to give away games for the holiday period. In this case the gift is particularly tempting for those who love narrative adventures. The free game today, January 3, 2024, is in fact A Plague Tale: Innocencewhich you can add to your library without spending a cent.
As always, it is right to remember that the time to redeem the daily gift is limited. You have to do it by 5pm tomorrow, January 4, 2024at which time a new free game will be activated.
To redeem A Plague Tale: Innocence and add it to your collection forever, head over to official page of the game on the Epic Games Store, then click on the blue purchase button and complete the transaction at no cost.
A fascinating narrative adventure
A Plague Tale: Innocence is anarrative adventure in which we will have to guide the brothers Amicia and Hugo in a daring escape from the inquisition, who wants to get their hands on the child to exploit his mysterious powers. We are in a dark Middle Ages and in the grip of an epidemic of murderous rats, which devour human beings, desertifying cities and villages. Will the two be able to survive to the end, understand what is happening and restore their family's good name?
