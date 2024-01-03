Epic Games Store doesn't stop and continues to give away games for the holiday period. In this case the gift is particularly tempting for those who love narrative adventures. The free game today, January 3, 2024, is in fact A Plague Tale: Innocencewhich you can add to your library without spending a cent.

As always, it is right to remember that the time to redeem the daily gift is limited. You have to do it by 5pm tomorrow, January 4, 2024at which time a new free game will be activated.

To redeem A Plague Tale: Innocence and add it to your collection forever, head over to official page of the game on the Epic Games Store, then click on the blue purchase button and complete the transaction at no cost.