The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition and the free game available today for users ofEpic Games Storeaccording to what was reported by the well-known leaker billbil-kun, who as is well known is practically never wrong.

Capable of totaling five million copies sold so far, The Outer Worlds presents itself in this case with the rich Spacer's Choice Edition, which in addition to the base game also includes the two expansions Murder on Eridanos and Peril on Gorgon, for an even richer experience.

How to download the game? It's very simple: just visit the The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition page on the Epic Games Storelog in with your credentials, click on the “get” button and then follow the on-screen instructions until the operation is complete.

It will be possible to redeem the game until 5pm tomorrow, December 26th, therefore for a total of twenty-four hours. Once redeemed, the title will become part of your library forever and you can therefore download and install it whenever you want.