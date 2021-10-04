Epic Games announced that the goal system ofEpic Games Store will be available from next week. This is a similar feature to PlayStation trophies and Steam and Xbox achievements. Players will unlock achievements by fulfilling particular requirements within a game and each of them will grant a quantity of XP with which to increase the “level” of their profile.

The confirmation came directly from the pages of the Epic Games official site, where we learn that the company will also include a series of tools to allow developers to activate the objectives of the platform quickly and easily.

Once the achievement system is active on the Epic Games Store, players can then start unlocking them and accumulating XP. Among the games that will support this feature we find Rocket League, Hades, Pillars of Eternity, Humankind, Zombie Army 4 and Defense Grid and many more”. In the future, it is quite likely that any new game released will integrate the objectives from launch.

Epic Games has shared more details on how the Epic Games Store objectives work. These are distributed on four different levels, Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum, based on their value in XP. In particular:

Bronze = 5-45 XP

Silver = 50-95 XP

Gold = 100-200 XP

Platinum = 250 XP

Platinum achievements, for example, will be unlocked once you reach 1,000 XP on a certain title.



Epic Games Store, an example of the Rocket League Achievements page

The games in which the objectives are present now have a new one dedicated page where players can track their progress and share the results with friends. Here you will find details on all the achievements to unlock, the requirements to do so and the progress made with each of them, a bit like it also happens on Xbox, PlayStation and Steam.

The new Epic Games Store achievement system should not be confused with “developer goals”, which are wholly owned by the developers and managed directly by them.

Meanwhile, the Epic Games Store free game on October 7 has been unveiled, and it’s for real PC geeks.