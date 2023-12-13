The well-known leaker billbil-kun has revealed via his profile X the number of free games that will be available via Epic Games Store for the holiday period at the end of 2023. As indicated, there will be 17 free gamesthat is, they can be claimed and owned forever.

Obviously it is not certain that all of them are new games: it is possible that some have already been given away in the past, so those who have always claimed the offers from the Epic Games Store may receive fewer titles than others.

The first free game for the end of 2023 holidays it is the Destiny 2: Historical Collection and will be available from 5pm today, December 13, 2023. It will be redeemable until December 19 or 20 (billbil-kun is not sure) and from what moment the games will be released day by day until January 4, 2024, when the last game of this holiday season will arrive and will remain available for seven days as is typical. In other words, you will have to remember every day to claim the new free game.