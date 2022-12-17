Epic Games Store also this year during the Christmas period will give a free game per day. Today’s, the December 17, 2022, perhaps it has already been revealed in advance thanks to a clue present right inside the store. It could be about Costume Quest, Costume Quest 2 or, why not, both.

As noted on Reddit, today’s mystery game gift card includes a bat symbol, identical in size and shape to the one inside the “Q” of the Costume Quest logo, so it’s probably the free game from today. Let’s be clear, we still can’t rule out 100% that it’s another game, such as a Batman: Arkham, for example, but the odds seem slim given this clue. Either way, we’ll find out the truth at 5pm today.

Costume Quest is a Halloween-themed (maybe a little out of season) RPG action game with third person view made by Double Fine. It stars two little friends Reynold and Wren. One of the two is kidnapped during Halloween night and the other embarks on a mission to find him and bring him home before curfew. To make it in time the player will have to face monsters and difficulties of all kinds but will be able to count on the help of 4 NPCs.

The title includes exploration, stats and levels for the character and is based on a battle mode that sees the little protagonist transform into the character linked to the costume he wears. From the quests, which start with the classic “trick or treat”, the player moves on to real combat, in turns, with special moves of all kinds. Here is our review of Costume Quest. The sequel, Costume Quest 2 basically boosts every aspect of the predecessor.

There is still time to redeem the free game from the Epic Games Store on December 16, 2022.