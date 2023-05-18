As anticipated by the well-known insider billbil-kun, i Mega Sale 2023 of theEpic Games Storewith many tempting offers for PC gamers and a coupon that offers 25% off on purchases and infinitely renewable.

TO this address find all the games on offer on the Epic Games Store until June 15thwhile below we have listed some of the most interesting discounts:

FIFA 23 for 20.99 euros, 70% discount

Saints Row at 26.99 euros, 55% discount

Cyberpunk 2077 for 29.99 euros, 50% discount

Red Dead Redempion 2 at 19.79 euros, 75% discount

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for 19.99 euros, 60% discount

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered at 40.19 euros, 33% discount

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales at 33.49 euros, 33% discount

Ghostwire Tokyo at 23.99 euros, 60% discount

Tchia for 22.49 euros, 25% discount

Far Cry 6 at 14.99 euros, 75% discount

GTA Trilogy at 29.99 euros, 50% discount

As per tradition, in addition to the wide assortment of games on sale, Epic offers a discount coupon of 25% for the purchase of any product (it is added to the offers currently in force), provided that the total transaction exceeds 14.99 euros. This coupon was renewed after each purchase, in practice it can be used indefinitely until the end of the Mega Sales. Furthermore, they can be added to Epic Rewards, the new initiative launched today that allows you to recover 5% of each purchase.

What do you think, will you take advantage of the Epic Games Store’s Mega Sales 2023? Let us know in the comments.

We also point out that the free game of May 18, 2023 is now available, while that of May 25, 2023 is mysterious.