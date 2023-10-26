The free games from the Epic Games Store for October 26, 2023 are now available: let’s see the details of the titles offered and the link to download.

Like every Thursday it’s time again to see what the free games from the Epic Games Store. As announced last week, the two free titles for October 26, 2023 that you can claim now are: Tandem: a Tale of Shadows and The Evil Within 2. You can claim the two games via the Epic Games Store launcher or reaching this address. We remind you that once added to your library the games will be yours forever: no subscriptions or other actions are necessary to claim the titles. You just have to connect online to download.

Tandem: a Tale of Shadows is a platform and puzzle game with multiple types of view. It is played with a side-scrolling view, but also with a top-down view. We will have to help Emma and her teddy bear, Fenton, to find out what happened to the famous magician Thomas Kane, who disappeared. The game world is divided into five regions inspired by Tim Burton, Jules Verne and Conan Doyle. here are the recommended requirements for Tandem: a Tale of Shadows: Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 3 3100

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Video card: Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti or Radeon RX 5600 XT, 8GB

Memory: 6 GB of available space