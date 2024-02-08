THE free games of theEpic Games Store of theFebruary 8, 2024 they are now available for download. This week you will receive Doki Doki Literature Club Plus as a gift! and Lost Castle.
You can redeem free games from the Epic Games Store on February 8th by visiting the Doki Doki Literature Club Plus page! to this address and that of Lost Castle from here.
Alternatively, you can launch the Epic Games launcher and access the store directly from there. You have time until 4.59pm on Thursday 15 February, to redeem the securities in question. Once done, these will be added to your library and will be yours forever, without any limitations whatsoever, just as if you had purchased it.
Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! is the renewed and enriched edition of the famous visual novel by Team Salvato. It is a game that hides a surprising duality. At the beginning it seems like a typical romantic visual novel, in which the protagonist must compose poems to seduce one of the four girls of the literature club he is enrolled in but, without revealing too much, the story will change radically and become a psychological horror full of suspense .
Lost Castle, on the other hand, mixes RPG, beat'em and roguelike elements with procedurally generated dungeons. The game will take us to explore Harwood Castle, corrupted by a demonic force, and face increasingly dangerous enemies using the skills, weapons and objects available to our character. It is certainly a great game to spend some fun evenings with friends, given that it also includes a four-player cooperative mode locally and online.
