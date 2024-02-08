THE free games of theEpic Games Store of theFebruary 8, 2024 they are now available for download. This week you will receive Doki Doki Literature Club Plus as a gift! and Lost Castle.

You can redeem free games from the Epic Games Store on February 8th by visiting the Doki Doki Literature Club Plus page! to this address and that of Lost Castle from here.

Alternatively, you can launch the Epic Games launcher and access the store directly from there. You have time until 4.59pm on Thursday 15 February, to redeem the securities in question. Once done, these will be added to your library and will be yours forever, without any limitations whatsoever, just as if you had purchased it.