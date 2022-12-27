For the umpteenth time, leaker Bilibili-kun has unveiled the i free games coming up Epic Games Storethis time specifically those scheduled for today and tomorrow, or the 27 and 28 December 2022. The titles in question are respectively Severed Steel and Mortal Shell.

Severed Steel, the alleged free game of the Epic Games Store of December 27, 2022, is a single-player subjective shooter, which mixes action, acrobatics, destructible levels and avalanches of bullets giving life to a fluid and frenetic gameplay, all accompanied with a cyberpunk style and a dark-electro soundtrack. If you want to know more, we suggest you read our review of Severed Steel.

“Severed Steel is a single player first-person shooter with a fluid stunt system, destructible voxel environments, a hail of bullets, and a unique one-armed protagonist. It’s you, your trigger and a reinforced toe boot against a Superstructure packed full of bad guys. Take out every last enemy in a series of wall runs, dives, somersaults and slides.

On December 28, 2022, however, it will be the turn of Mortal Shell, an action RPG with a dark atmosphere inspired by FromSoftware’s Dark Souls. So expect fierce opponents and difficult fights typical of the souls-like genre, but also original mechanics, including one linked to possessing the remains of fallen warriors, like empty shells to wear. Here is our Mortal Shell review.

“Mortal Shell is a ruthless, action-packed RPG that tests your sanity and resilience in a collapsing world. As the remnants of humanity wither and rot, fanatical enemies lurk among the ruins. They show no Mercy: If you are to survive, you will need to demonstrate awareness, precision and a certain amount of instinct. Locate the hidden shrines of the devotees and discover your true goal.”

If the leak is confirmed, and usually Bilibili-kun is never wrong, the two games will be available starting at 17:00 today and tomorrow. You can redeem them through their dedicated pages, a this address find the Severed Steel page e here that of Mortal Shell.

We also remind you that there is still time to redeem the free game from the Epic Games Store on December 26, 2022, or FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch. But hurry because it will be possible to do it until 16:59 today.