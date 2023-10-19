THE free games reserved for users ofEpic Games Store starting today, October 19, 2023, they are available for download. These are, as announced last week, The Evil Within and Eternal Threads.

How to download them? It’s very simple: all you have to do is visit The Evil Within page And the Eternal Threads page on the Epic Games Store, log in with your credentials and click on the “get” button, then follow the on-screen instructions until the operation is complete.

At that point the two titles will become part of your library forever and you will therefore be able to download and install them whenever you wantwithout any limitation.