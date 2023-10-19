Punctual as always, Epic Games Store has unlocked the free games available for users starting today, October 19, 2023: here’s how to download them.
THE free games reserved for users ofEpic Games Store starting today, October 19, 2023, they are available for download. These are, as announced last week, The Evil Within and Eternal Threads.
How to download them? It’s very simple: all you have to do is visit The Evil Within page And the Eternal Threads page on the Epic Games Store, log in with your credentials and click on the “get” button, then follow the on-screen instructions until the operation is complete.
At that point the two titles will become part of your library forever and you will therefore be able to download and install them whenever you wantwithout any limitation.
The Evil Within
Directed by Shinji Mikami, creator of Resident Evil, The Evil Within is a thrill survival horror in which we take on the role of detective Sebastian Castellanos, busy investigating a mass murder and a sort of dimension in which horrible creatures move.
Determined to reveal the mystery behind the bloody crimes, the protagonist of the adventure decides to undertake a frightening journey into the nightmare and therefore face a series of potentially deadly pitfalls. The Evil Within review.
Eternal Threads
Eternal Threads is instead an exciting puzzle-based adventure set within different timelines, with six main characters whose stories we will find ourselves following, making choices that will influence events.
We will literally be able to change the past to obtain a different future, and the game will ask us to do so on several occasions: we talked about it in the Eternal Threads review.
