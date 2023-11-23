Epic Games Store: the free games for November 30th have been revealed

They were announced free games for PC’sEpic Games Store next week. From the November 30, 2023 you can download for free Jitsu Squad and Mighty Fight Federation. As per tradition, the titles will be redeemable for free on the Epic Games Store from 5pm next Thursday. You can do it directly from the store client or at this address.

Jitsu Squad Jitsu Squad Made by Tanuki Creative Studios, Jitsu Squad and is a beat ’em up characterized by a colorful style, crazy characters, including Playtonic’s chameleon Yooka-Laylee, and packed with action designed to be tackled solo or in four-player cooperative mode. The game also features a Tag Team Mode, which allows a single player to change character at any time or two players to control two protagonists of their choice.

Mighty Fight Federation Mighty Fight Federation Mighty Fight Federation on the other hand is a 3D arena fighting game. Hyperion, a being endowed with incredible cosmic power, has bent reality to his will for pure fun to pit the 14 strongest warriors in the multiverse against each other, including crossover fighters, such as Kunio-kun from River City Ransom and Mirima from Bloodstained and, once again, Yooka-Laylee. A simple but effective excuse to get hands-on in 1-on-1 battles against artificial intelligence or other players, or throw yourself into the fray in a chaotic free-for-all mode. What do you think of the free games arriving on the Epic Games Store next week? Let us know in the comments. If you haven't downloaded them yet, here are the free PC games available from today, Thursday 23 November 2023, on the Epic Games Store.



