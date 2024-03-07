THE free games coming soon for users ofEpic Games Store The March 14 have been officially announced: they are Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and The Bridge.

At the same time as the confirmation that today's free game is available for download, here is a look at the next gifts from Epic Games, in this case the unforgettable first-person action from Eidos Montreal and the original adventure inspired by the art of MC Escher and the discoveries of Isaac Newton.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided needs very little introduction: it is the second (and for now last) chapter of the adventures of Adam Jensen, an anti-terrorist agent who finds himself fighting against armed groups in the midst of a situation that has never been so tense between human beings empowered and normal people.

Within The Bridge campaign we will instead find ourselves solving a sequence consisting of almost fifty puzzlesall different and based on gravity, parallel dimensions and other inexplicable concepts, in a world dominated by very particular laws of physics.