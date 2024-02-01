Epic Games Store has finally revealed the free games arriving on February 8, 2024: these are two very interesting titles, let's see in detail.

Like every week, this Thursday too the free games Of Epic Games Store next week, or those that will be made available byFebruary 8, 2024: These are Doki Doki Literature Club Plus and Lost Castle. In essence, it is an official confirmation of what had already emerged in recent hours through a leak, which on the other hand came from billbil-kun, a substantially infallible source, as demonstrated once again today.

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, the four girls of the club As we reported previously, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! is an expanded and enriched version of the well-known visual novel by Team Salvato, which has become something of a cult. In fact, it is a title that hides an identity that is much more disturbing than it seems, given its serene and "kawaii" superficial appearance. The game in fact seems like a classic visual novel with a romantic background, with the protagonist dealing with four girls within a Japanese school club dedicated to literature, but then it becomes something decidedly different, with tones strongly tending towards thepsychological horror.