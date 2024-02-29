You will be able to redeem the game in question starting next Thursday, until the following one, i.e. March 14th. To do this, simply log in to the store client or reach this address . We remind you that the free games for February 29, 2024 are available from today.

The free game for PC's Epic Games Store next week has been officially announced. From the March 7, 2024 you can download Astro Duel 2 for free, a fighting game that combines space battles and platforming.

Astro Duel 2

Astro Duel 2 is a action combining top-down space battles and side-scrolling platform action. In the game we will pilot an elite Nano Fighter through which we will be able to switch at any time from space flight to exploration on foot.

Each ship has a unique playstyle and special ability, such as warp, piercing, and reflection. While when we are on foot we can make our way using firearms and exploit objects such as mines, shields and grenades to get the better of enemies. The game includes a Versus mode for up to six players with bot support and Bounty mode, a cooperative adventure for 1 to 3 players.

What do you think of the new Epic Games Store gift arriving next week? Let us know in the comments.