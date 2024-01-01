The daily gifts continue Epic Games Store and to start the new one off right, you can now redeem and download the free game from January 1, 2024that is to say Escape Academy.
We remind you that you can download the game from the Epic Games Store by 5pm tomorrow, on January 2. Once redeemed, the title in question will be part of your digital library forever, without any limits or additional costs, just as if you had purchased it. You can download it directly from the store client or via this address.
Let's become escape room masters
Escape Academy is a game based on escape room style puzzles. In the role of a new student at the Escape Academy, a school where we practice becoming perfect escapists, our task will be to attend and shine in the various courses offered, which all concern solving puzzles, hacking servers and so on, to overcome the various challenge rooms proposed, created by escape room experts. In the meantime we will get to know the professors and the other students and shed light on some of the mysteries of this bizarre academy.
Not only is the concept interesting, but Escape Academy can be played completely alone or in the company of a friend thanks to the co-op locally and onlinewhich makes it a perfect title to spend these festive days carefree.
