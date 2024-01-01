The daily gifts continue Epic Games Store and to start the new one off right, you can now redeem and download the free game from January 1, 2024that is to say Escape Academy.

We remind you that you can download the game from the Epic Games Store by 5pm tomorrow, on January 2. Once redeemed, the title in question will be part of your digital library forever, without any limits or additional costs, just as if you had purchased it. You can download it directly from the store client or via this address.