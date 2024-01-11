Punctual like a Swiss watch, Epic Games Store has officially announced what the free game of the January 18, 2024 which will be available to all its users with a valid account and without limitations: it is an independent title that looks to the past, Love, by Fred Wood.

Love

Love is a very difficult game

Fred Wood is a very talented indie developer and, despite its apparent simplicity, Love is a truly intriguing game. It is a platformer with a very difficult retro aesthetic, made up of 16 canonical levels plus some extras. The game includes an online leaderboard for the most skilled players, a Speedrun mode, a highly complex scoring system designed for competition, a unique respawn mechanic and a level editor.

It is also the first chapter of a trilogy, which we recommend you play in its entirety if you love challenges (gifts aside, the Love games cost very little).

For the rest, before abandoning yourself, we recommend that you go and redeem this week's free game: Sail Forth, which will certainly please those who love adventures at sea.