With a sudden and somewhat mysterious move, Epic Games Store he decided to change the identity of the free game scheduled for February 22, 2024which had already been announced and presented on the official website: the new title that will be made available for free is therefore Super Meat Boy Forever, which replaces the classic chapters of Fallout.
As we reported last Thursday, on Epic Games Store official page had appeared there Fallout Trilogy classic as new free titles arriving from February 22nd for next week on the Epic Games Store, but strangely the company has decided to change the offer in the last few hours.
From February 22nd we will therefore not find Fallout, Fallout 2 and Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel as free titles to download from the Store, but Super Meat Boy Foreverwith a choice that was not officially motivated by Epic Games.
Super Meat Boy Forever
The title in question is a new chapter in the series platformer “hardcore” by Team Meat, which has become a true legend in the indie world for having relaunched the theory of difficult and punitive platform games, which evidently met with the favor of a portion of the public.
Super Meat Boy Forever, in particular, represents a variant of the classic structure with the addition of the “style” dynamicsauto-runner“, with the character actually moving automatically and the player is required to jump and act with perfect timing to avoid obstacles and decidedly bloody deaths.
It is a title that is on a decidedly different level compared to the great Interplay classics that had been shown before, so it cannot be said that the change is very favorable, but considering that Fallout Trilogy is perhaps already more widespread, also for being been distributed previously in various other promotions, the new choice may not be unwelcome. You can get to know him better in our review of Super Meat Boy Forever.
