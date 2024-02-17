With a sudden and somewhat mysterious move, Epic Games Store he decided to change the identity of the free game scheduled for February 22, 2024which had already been announced and presented on the official website: the new title that will be made available for free is therefore Super Meat Boy Forever, which replaces the classic chapters of Fallout.

As we reported last Thursday, on Epic Games Store official page had appeared there Fallout Trilogy classic as new free titles arriving from February 22nd for next week on the Epic Games Store, but strangely the company has decided to change the offer in the last few hours.

From February 22nd we will therefore not find Fallout, Fallout 2 and Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel as free titles to download from the Store, but Super Meat Boy Foreverwith a choice that was not officially motivated by Epic Games.