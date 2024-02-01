You can do the download by Doors: Paradox a this address on the Epic Games Store, or head over to the page dedicated to free games of the store and also take a look at the titles announced for next week.

The typical one arrives this Thursday too free game from Epic Games Store in this case already announced last week, as per tradition: it is Doors: Paradox, which can be downloaded for free starting today, Thursday 1 February 2024 until next Thursday, when it will be replaced by other gifts from the platform.

Doors: Paradox

Doors: Paradox, a typical level of the game

Made by the Snapbreak team, Doors: Paradox is an interesting one 3D puzzle gamein which we find ourselves having to solve various puzzles connected to each other, until we reach the solution of each level, which corresponds to the achievement of some objective.

Through 3D dioramas, we are called to activate mechanisms, fit together figures, move elements and find the solution to the many puzzles connected to each other until arriving at the solution of each of these, crossing surreal landscapes and activating mysterious objects.

Through 58 doors in 13 different realms, Doors: Paradox takes us to explore a rich world full of magic and headaches, capable of both stimulating the mind and relaxing, thanks to its calm pace and dreamy graphics.

In all this we will be accompanied by Zula, a strange time traveler, who leads us through mysterious portals between welcoming forests, fertile oases in the desert and or into the future, always looking for solutions to the bizarre puzzles present.

We also remember the free games from the Epic Games Store on February 8, 2024, announced today in correspondence with the Doors: Paradox gift.