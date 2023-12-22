As we have already reported, today a new free game on theEpic Games Store. It will only be accessible for 24 hours and tomorrow, December 23, 2023, we will have a chance to get another one. What will it be? For now it is not known, neither officially nor through the usual leakers. However, there are some hypotheses based on the clues shared by Epic Games.

billbil-kun, the main leaker who has been revealing PS Plus and Epic Games Store games for years, had his say on the matter. Specifying that in this case it is his hypothesis and not “safe” information, billbil-kun thinks that it could be a Quake bundle, with the Enhanced versions of the first two chapters.

The reasoning is based on the colors used for the image of tomorrow's mystery game, which you can see at the top of the news. Last year the Epic Games Store used symbols to indicate which game was coming, but this year only the colors help. The green of the image recalls that of Quake.