Well-known leaker billbul-kun revealed in advance what the free game available for users ofEpic Games Store from the 4 to 11 April: according to him it is The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition.

As you probably remember, the definitive edition of the RPG developed by Obsidian Entertainment it has already been among the gifts of the Epic Games digital platformto be precise last December 25th.

In this case, if the leak proves to be valid, it will be possible to carry out the download the game at no cost for a week instead of just one day, so all users who missed the opportunity to download it a few months ago will be able to do it again.