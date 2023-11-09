Epic Games Store has released the new free PC game of the week. It’s about Golden Light, a first-person shooter with procedural level generation and co-op and PVP modes. It can be downloaded from today, November 9, 2023 and will be available for seven days.

As always, you can claim the game at this address or directly viaEpic Games Launcher. Once added to your library, it’s yours forever – no subscriptions or other fees are needed to access the game.