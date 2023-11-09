Epic Games Store has released the new free PC game of the week. It’s about Golden Light, a first-person shooter with procedural level generation and co-op and PVP modes. It can be downloaded from today, November 9, 2023 and will be available for seven days.
As always, you can claim the game at this address or directly viaEpic Games Launcher. Once added to your library, it’s yours forever – no subscriptions or other fees are needed to access the game.
Golden Light, horror and roguelite also multiplayer
Golden Light is a roguelite horror game in which weapons, levels and enemies are procedurally generated. It also features cooperative and PvP modes. You can expect grotesque monstrosities, dark humor and a disturbing atmosphere. The game also has texts in Italian.
THE recommended requirements I am:
- Operating system: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i-5-4000+
- Memory: 12GB RAM
- Video card: nVidia GeForce 2Gb
- DirectX: Version 14
- Memory: 6 GB of available space
Tell us, what do you think of today’s free game for the Epic Games Store?
