Epic Games Store announced that the free game which will be made available to all users starting on May 25, 2023 it’s… again a mystery. That is, there will actually be a title as a gift, but for the moment what it is has not been revealed, as happened last week.

Just in these minutes we have discovered that the free game today, May 18, 2023, is Death Stranding. Currently, however, for next week’s one we are groping in the dark and therefore it will be necessary to wait for official news or some tips to find out what it is.

Usually Epic Games clearly reveals which games will be given away the following week, but on special occasions, such as in this case the Mega Sale promotions, it prefers to focus on the surprise factor to intrigue players. The same process should also be repeated for the next two weeks.

In short, whether we like it or not, we will have to wait to discover the next free game on the Epic Games Store until 17:00 on May 25, 2023. Naturally we will take care to update you as soon as there are precise details on the matter. In the meantime, you can dedicate yourself to this week’s title as a gift.