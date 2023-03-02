AND available on Epic Games Store The free game today, March 2, 2023: as announced last week, we are talking about the interesting strategic Rise of Industry, and as usual carry out the downloads it’s that simple.

All you need to do is visit the Rise of Industry page on the Epic Games Store, click on the “get” button, log in using your credentials and finally follow the instructions on the screen until the operation is complete. At that point the game will become part of your library forever.

As in the classics city ​​builderour goal in the game will be to create a real industrial empire, against the backdrop of a 1930 with procedural features, which therefore changes according to the game and never offers the same experience twice.

In the role of an entrepreneur we will therefore have to set up factories, obtain raw materials and organize production and trade with other cities to grow the economy, expand the territory and guarantee citizens a prosperous life.

Obviously we will have to deal with any unforeseen event, even the most dramatic, trying to make the best use of the tools at our disposal to limit the damage and restart quickly, even when maybe someone is trying to take the company away from us through a hostile takeover.

Epic Games Store also announced the free game which will be available from March 9, 2023, of course.