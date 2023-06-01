Epic Games Store has announced what will be the free game available to platform users fromJune 8thindeed no: this time too it is a mysterious title, a strategy that will probably continue until the end of the Mega Sales.

It will therefore be necessary to have a few days of patience to unravel the mystery, while from today it is possible to download Midnight Ghost Hunt for free, last week it was Fallout: New Vegas and the one before Death Stranding.

The Mega Sales of the Epic Games Store will end on June 16th, so as mentioned we will continue to go on with these “mysterious announcements” for a couple of weeks, after which we should return to traditional systems.

The appointment with the reveal of the next free game is therefore set for June 8, but we imagine that even in this case there will be some leaks.