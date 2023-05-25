Epic Games Store confirmed the arrival of a new one free game for Thursday June 1, 2023 and once again it is a real one mystery and to find out what it is we will have to wait a few days.

Usually Epic clearly announces which games will be given away in its store a week in advance, but there are exceptions, as in the case of Mega Sale started recently (here are some of the most invited offers and details on discount coupons), in which the company prefers to keep the matter confidential, to arouse the curiosity of the players since usually in these cases these are highly desired and appreciated games .

For example, last week the house offered Death Stranding, while now it’s the turn of Fallout: New Vegas. So the hope is that next Thursday’s free game will be just as valid, even if you don’t look a gift horse in the mouth.

To find out the truth we just have to wait for the 5pm on Thursday 1 June 2023, which is when the next Epic Games Store gift will be made available. We do not exclude that his identity will be revealed in the coming days thanks to leaks or by deciphering the clues that sometimes appear on Epic’s social networks. We will update you in case of news in this regard.