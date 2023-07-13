As tradition wants, even today, Thursday July 13, 2023at 17.00 Epic Games Store made the new available free game today, announced last week: Train Valley 2, a light management based on trains and railways.

Carry out the downloads it is an extremely simple operation: all you have to do is visit the Train Valley 2 page on the Epic Games Store, click on the “get” button after logging in with your credentials and follow the instructions on the screen until the operation is complete. Naturally you must have a valid and unrestricted account.

Completed the transaction at no cost, Train Valley 2 it will become a permanent part of your library and you can download it and play it at your leisure. You have until 16:59:59 on July 20, 2023 to make it yours, after which it will be replaced by a new free game.