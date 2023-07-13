As tradition wants, even today, Thursday July 13, 2023at 17.00 Epic Games Store made the new available free game today, announced last week: Train Valley 2, a light management based on trains and railways.
Carry out the downloads it is an extremely simple operation: all you have to do is visit the Train Valley 2 page on the Epic Games Store, click on the “get” button after logging in with your credentials and follow the instructions on the screen until the operation is complete. Naturally you must have a valid and unrestricted account.
Completed the transaction at no cost, Train Valley 2 it will become a permanent part of your library and you can download it and play it at your leisure. You have until 16:59:59 on July 20, 2023 to make it yours, after which it will be replaced by a new free game.
Train Valley 2
Train Valley 2 is a game developed by the independent studio Flazm and asks the player to build increasingly large and complex railway networks, while leading his own railway company from the industrial revolution to the future. “Build railroads, upgrade locomotives, and meet schedules without delays or accidents.”
In short, it is a small but intriguing game, which could prove to be a real surprise in terms of involvement, especially if you have “always wanted to solve complex logistical problems and dreamed of becoming a train tycoon”.
