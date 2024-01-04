Today, January 4, 2024, Epic Games Store proposes a new one free game, during this holiday period during which it offered new titles at no cost every 24 hours. Today's game for PC gamers is Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.
As always, you just need to claim the game via the Epic Games Store launcher so you can add it to your library and make it yours forever. You don't need to be a subscriber or pay anything.
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, the details
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is a third person action game in which we play the role of Peter Quill, also known as Star Lord. The rest of the team will be with us, but will be managed almost entirely by AI: we will simply be able to activate special moves to perform powerful blows at the right time against the toughest enemies.
Let's also see the recommended requirements for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy:
- Operating system: Windows 10 64 bit Build 1903
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i7-4790
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super / AMD Radeon RX 590
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage space: 80 GB of available space
#Epic #Games #Store #free #game #January #officially #revealed
Leave a Reply