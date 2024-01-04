Today, January 4, 2024, Epic Games Store proposes a new one free game, during this holiday period during which it offered new titles at no cost every 24 hours. Today's game for PC gamers is Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

As always, you just need to claim the game via the Epic Games Store launcher so you can add it to your library and make it yours forever. You don't need to be a subscriber or pay anything.