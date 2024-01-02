As usual, we remind you that you have little time to add the game in question to your collection on the Epic Games Store, to be precise by 5pm tomorrow, January 3, 2024 . Once redeemed it will be part of your library forever, without any time limit or additional costs. You can reach the page dedicated to 20 Minutes Till Dawn at this address .

The Christmas gifts continue Epic Games Store , an initiative always appreciated by PC players. The free game today, January 2, 2024, is 20 Minutes Till Dawn which you can now make yours and download at no additional cost.

A survival that is very reminiscent of Vampire Survivors

20 Minutes Till Dawn is survival roguelite in which we will have to face endless hordes of creatures hiding in the darkness. Create dynamic constructions with a variety of weapons, runes and special abilities to survive for 20 minutes.

Defined by many as a rival to Vampire Survivors, in the game we will be able to use a good number of different characters with unique abilities, such as a pyromancer armed with a rifle or a ninja who uses flying daggers to pierce enemies. Each hero has their own gameplay and there are over fifty upgrades to choose from.

