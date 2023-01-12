At the same time as today’s gift unlock, the free game which will be available to users of theEpic Games Store from January 19, 2023: it’s about Epistory – Typing Chronicles.

Epistory – Typing Chronicles is an atmospheric adventure typing game that tells the story of a writer looking for inspiration who asks her muse to help her write her latest book.

In Epistory, you play the role of the muse, a fictional character in a world where everything has not yet been told. Your adventure begins on a blank page, but the world will soon grow larger and more alive as you find inspiration, solve its mysteries and defeat enemies. From movement to opening chests to fighting epic battles, every element of the game is controlled solely from the keyboard.

As you progress and explore the origami fantasy world, the story literally expands in the writer’s mind as the mysteries of the magical powers of words are revealed.

Let’s read what they are main features by Epistory – Typing Chronicles:

Explore a beautiful world made of paper: play the role of a muse riding a giant fox with three tails, lost in a 3D fantasy world

There’s more to typing than just typing: solve mysterious puzzles, unlock magical powers, and defeat enemies in adrenaline-charged epic fights

Writer’s block? Collect fragments and inspiration points to reveal the story as you explore the origami world in the writer’s head. But there is more to the story than meets the eye…

One keyboard for everything: From movement to combat to menus, you can control everything with the keyboard

Adaptive difficulty: if your hands get lost on the keyboard or if you type slowly, the game features a dynamic system of difficulty that evolves by adapting to each player’s abilities

Competitive Arena Mode: Challenge other players for first place in the Arena leaderboards

Play in your language: game texts are localized in Italian, English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazilian), Russian, Polish, Czech, Japanese, with audio in English. The game supports different keyboard layouts (QWERTY, QWERTZ, AZERTY, BEPO, Dvorak, VIM, Workman and Colemak)

What do you think of the next free game? Is it of interest to you? Meanwhile, go and redeem the titles given away this week (three). The procedure for adding them to your account is always the same, but if you need directions you will find everything by clicking on the link provided.