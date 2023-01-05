The was announced free game which will be available to users of theEpic Games Store from January 12, 2023: in this case we speak of First Class Trouble.

As per tradition, the announcement arrives simultaneously with the availability of the free games of January 5, 2023, or those of this week, for which you can therefore proceed to downloads: the procedure to download them is always the same and is very simple, but click on the link in case you need directions.

Returning to the games scheduled for next week, we will have to deal with the particular First Class Troublea multiplayer party game that pits players against a lethal artificial intelligence.

To get to know him better, we refer you to our review of First Class Trouble, while here we report that it is a party game in which players must collaborate and hinder each other to survive a disaster. The goal is to deactivate the lethal AI of a luxury space cruiser that threatens to eliminate everyone.

Following the trend of Among Us-style “social deduction games”, this one also has particular roles for the players: some are imposters and will play as human-looking assassin robots with the aim of betraying other players. As passengers on the luxury ISS ship Alithea, players will have to try to avert the danger posed by the CAIN artificial intelligence network, which has rebelled against control and is removing the oxygen vital for survival. Passengers must use the proximity chat system to agree on objectives, reach CAIN and win their battle.

Among the passengers there are some personoids (Personoids), robotic servants of the ship with human features, who are seeking revenge against the passengers. The personoids must trick the passengers into killing them to the last, or else remain undetected until the end of the game. To survive you will be called upon to deceive your friends or be deceived yourself…