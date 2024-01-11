It is now available via the Epic Games Store on free game on January 11, 2024. Let's talk about Sail Forth; as always it will be claimable for the next seven days via the launcher. You can find it at this address.
Once claimed, Sailt Forth will be yours forever: No subscriptions or any type of expense are necessary. The game will never be removed from your library.
Sail Forth, characteristics and requirements
Sail Forth is a game in which we have to explore a vast ocean, creating a group of vessels to command. We will be able to buy armaments, upgrade them and modify them to create the ships best suited to our play style. The game features a dynamic weather system, with day-night alternation and realistic wind physics.
THE recommended requirements I am:
- Operating system: 10
- Processor: Intel i7 2.3GHz
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GT 750m
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage space: 300 MB of available space
Tell us, what do you think of today's free Epic Games Store game?
#Epic #Games #Store #free #game #January #hoist #sails
Leave a Reply