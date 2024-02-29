Aerial_Knight's Never Yield can be claimed via the Epic Games Store at this address or, more quickly, by going directly to the Launcher and adding the game to your library. You have a week to do this before it is replaced.

Epic Games Store has made available today, February 29, 2024, a new free game for PC . As we already knew, it's about Aerial_Knight's Never Yield . As always, once claimed it will be yours forever.

Aerial_Knight's Never Yield puts us in Wally's shoes and asks us to run, jump, slide and sprint also doing stunts, thus creating combinations and dodging obstacles. It is a very short game (about an hour and a half), but you can replay it to try to optimize your score.

here are the recommended requirements for Aerial_Knight's Never Yield:

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: 3.0 GHz dual core

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Video card: GeForce 8 series, ATI Radeon HD2xxx

DirectX: Version 10

Memory: 2 GB of available space

Below we can also see the official trailer.

It was also confirmed sequel, Aerial_Knight's We Never Yield.