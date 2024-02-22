It is now available on Epic Games Store The free game on Thursday February 22, 2024. It's Super Meat Boy Forever.
You can redeem the free game from the Epic Games Store of the data from the dedicated Super Meat Boy Forever page, which you can reach via this address.
Alternatively, you can launch the Epic Games launcher and access the store directly from there. You have until 4.59pm next Thursday, February 29, 2024, to redeem the game. Once done, this will be added to your library forever, without any limitations whatsoever, just as if you had purchased it.
Super Meat Boy Forever
If you were expecting another game it's understandable. In fact, initially the trilogy with Fallout 1, 2 and Brotherhood of Steel was scheduled for February 22nd, however subsequently there was a change of plan, perhaps due to the publication of the Fallout SPECIAL Anthology.
Super Meat Boy Forever is a “hardcore” platformers and the second game in the series made by Team Meat, characterized by an auto-runner mechanic, meaning the character runs automatically and the player must focus on jumping and all the other actions necessary to reach the end of the level unharmed. Easier said than done, considering the game's high challenge rate, as also explained in our review of Super Meat Boy Forever.
What do you think of the February 22 Epic Games Store giveaway? Let us know in the comments. Furthermore, we would like to point out that the free title for February 29th has also been announced.
