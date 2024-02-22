It is now available on Epic Games Store The free game on Thursday February 22, 2024. It's Super Meat Boy Forever.

You can redeem the free game from the Epic Games Store of the data from the dedicated Super Meat Boy Forever page, which you can reach via this address.

Alternatively, you can launch the Epic Games launcher and access the store directly from there. You have until 4.59pm next Thursday, February 29, 2024, to redeem the game. Once done, this will be added to your library forever, without any limitations whatsoever, just as if you had purchased it.