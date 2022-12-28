The Advent Calendar initiative still continues Epic Games Store with a new free game which will also be made available tomorrow, December 29, 2022but which is currently “mysterious”, as per tradition: a clue, however, suggests that it may be Dishonored or Dishonored 2.

The reason is obvious: even in this case, just look at the “wrapping paper” used to cover the image of the game. It’s not very clear, given the small size of the elements and the colors used, but among the symbols on the card, it also seems to be Mark of the Outsiderclear reference to the Arkane and Bethesda series.

It remains to be seen whether it is the first Dishonored or the Dishonored 2. Well-known leaker Billbil-kun hadn’t wanted to reveal the game beforehand, referring to a “good franchise”. This does not clarify the doubts about which of the two games can be given as a gift tomorrow, unless it is the bundle containing both chapters of the Dishonored series, which cannot be excluded.

The first chapter has been republished in the full version with Dishonored: Definitive Edition, and although it is an outdated title, it is still a must-try game, in case you haven’t done it before. But, in fact, it is probable that they have already played a lot in recent years.

Dishonored 2 has also been around for years now, but it could be a choice more in line with the timing of the publication of gifts by the Epic Games Store. However, it is by no means to exclude the fact that it may be both chapters, offered as a bundle from the store in order to provide the complete series of Arkane. All that remains is to wait for tomorrow and find out definitively, while we remember that the free game of December 28, 2022 is Mortal Shell, available now.