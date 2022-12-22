Not even the free games of theEpic Games Store of 22 December 2022, which has already been revealed that of December 23rd. According to when revealed, it would be about Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG which, as the subtitle makes clear, is a hardcore Fallout-style RPG, with a strong focus on player choices.

Just the first two Fallout and Fallout Tactics are the free games given away today December 22, 2022 by the Epic Games store. With Encased they make three hardcore RPGs given away in three days, plus a strategic one. Fans of the genre will surely be pleased.

A Tactical sci-fi RPG set in a dystopian scenario, where you will be able to fight against enemies, explore the hostile wasteland, level up your character and join one of the factions of survivors cut off from the rest of society in a shattered world.

Enlist in one of five units of the CRONUS Corporation, each with their own characteristics, mechanics and gameplay options, and embark on a one-way journey to the Dome to recover artifacts while avoiding radiation, anomalies and a large number of creatures with the sole purpose to attack you.

You will start at the bottom, and then become the driving force behind the past, present and future events of the disaster known as the Incident.

Create, fight, negotiate: if you really want to survive you will need all your wits.

To have more informationread our review of Encased.