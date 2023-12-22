This holiday season, Epic Games Store is bringing back its “one free game every 24 hours” initiative. This means that every day we will have access to a new game, but also that we will only have one day to claim it and add it to our library, so we can have access to it forever. Today's game, December 22, 2023, is art of rally.

You can find today's free game at this address, or directly via the Epic Games Store launcher. To claim it, just log in with your account and “purchase” it for zero euros.