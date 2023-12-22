Epic Games Store has revealed what the free game is today, i.e. December 22, 2023. Let's see all the details on the new free title.
This holiday season, Epic Games Store is bringing back its “one free game every 24 hours” initiative. This means that every day we will have access to a new game, but also that we will only have one day to claim it and add it to our library, so we can have access to it forever. Today's game, December 22, 2023, is art of rally.
You can find today's free game at this address, or directly via the Epic Games Store launcher. To claim it, just log in with your account and “purchase” it for zero euros.
art of rally, the details
art of rally (all lowercase, please) is a Top-down arcade driving game in which we have to complete a series of routes with the most iconic rally cars, starting from the 60s and arriving at Group B.
It features a leaderboard for daily and weekly challenges, as well as a photo mode. Let's also see the minimum requirements:
- Operating system: Windows 8
- Processor: Intel Core i3 2.9 GHz or AMD equivalent
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX650 or AMD equivalent
- DirectX: Version 11
- Memory: 8 GB of available space
Finally, here are the recommended requirements:
- Operating system: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5 3.6 GHz or AMD equivalent
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX970 or AMD equivalent
- DirectX: Version 11
- Memory: 8 GB of available space
