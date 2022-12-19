The advent calendar continues Epic Games Store and also continue leaks and clues about free games as a gift on the digital delivery in question, apparently: although it is another “mysterious game” tomorrow, December 20, may have been indicated by Epic Games itself with a rather clear clue and it would be Wolfenstein: The New Order.

While in other cases it was a leak, in this case the idea emerges from a visible clue in the graphics used by the Epic Games Store: looking at the gift package that hides the next free game on the platform, in fact, we can see, among the small ornamental figures of the wrapping paper, what appear to be small helmets.

As is evident from the image shown below, they would appear to be the helmets typical of the enemy guards in Wolfenstein: The New Order.

Above, the “gift card” used to cover the Epic Games Store’s December 20 free game, below is Wolfestein: The New Order key art

The question is obviously not yet very clear, but the images are really similar and that is enough to give some credence to this theory, given that those graphic elements were hardly placed at random.

However, we await the official announcement of the new one free game december 20th which will arrive tomorrow, around 17:00, on the Epic Games Store, while we remind you that today’s free game Them’s Fightin’ Herds, downloadable until tomorrow afternoon by everyone.

Wolfenstein: The New Order needs very little introduction: it is the reboot of the historic series that actually invented the FPS genre, changed hands (but remained in the family) from id Software to MachineGames and was definitely appreciated, as also emerged in the our review. If so, it would really make a great gift.