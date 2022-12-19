Also this year on the occasion of the Christmas period theEpic Games Store will be giving away one free game a day until the end of the year. Today’s, the December 19, 2022apparently it was revealed in advance by the well-known leaker billbil-kun: it should be about Them’s Fighting’ Herds.

Previously Deep Throat had only shared clues, stating that it would be a “whodunit” game, somewhat “spicy”, which led many to think it was Dune Spice Wars. He later posted on Dealabs a further post where he definitively revealed the game in question.

Them’s Fightin’ Herds is a Cartoon style 2D fighting game in which adorable animals designed by cartoonist Lauren Faust (author of The Powerpuff Girls and My Little Pony) battle it out in fights to the death.

Them’s Fighting’ Herds

Among the main characters there is one with the features of a llama, which closely resembles the logos on the Epic Games Store image gift card related to today’s free game, which strengthens the credibility of billbil-kun’s tip , which in any case has always proved reliable in the past.

We read below the description of Them’s Fighting’ Herds from Steam:

“Them’s Fightin’ Herds is a 2D fighting game featuring lovable animals from famed cartoonist Lauren Faust. Underneath the tender skin, lurks a serious fighter!”

Features

Optimized Combat – 4 button mechanics, magic system, increased super attack and juggle exhaustion to prevent infinite combos.

Story Mode – An episodic adventure filled with exploration, combat challenges, mini-games, and boss fights!

Versus mode local and online crossplay matchmaking – Battle opponents offline or beat yourself in the world with GGPO’s powerful netcode rollback.

Tutorial and Training Mode – Learn the basics with combo trials and guided tutorials, practice combos in the content-filled training room, and watch replays of your matches!

Pixel Lobby – Unlock accessories, customize your avatar, and explore an overhead lobby with other online players.

Dynamic Music System – Battle rock adapts to the characters and every match becomes a clash of champions.

We also remind you that you have until 17:00 today to redeem the free game on December 18, 2022 from the Epic Games Store.