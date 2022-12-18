Tomorrow, December 19, 2022a new free game will be available forEpic Games Store. We remind you that in this holiday season, as has already happened, the Fortnite company is giving away some video games every 24 hours. Speaking of which, we already have a possible leak in this regard as the well-known leaker billbil-kun states that it is a “yellow” game, in some way “spicy / spicy”: according to some it would be Dune Spice Wars.

Unfortunately, officially we still don’t know what the title coming to the Epic Games Store will be. However, we can review which games were given away in these first days of the promotion:

Bloons TD 6 – December 15, 2022

Horizon Chase Turbo – December 16, 2022

Costume Quest 2 – December 17, 2022

Sable – December 18, 2022

For now, the company is giving away “smaller” size games, although obviously this does not mean that it is of low quality. However, we can assume that on average the free games will be of this type, with perhaps some AAA on the most important days, to amaze the PC enthusiasts of the Epic Games Store.

Dunes: Spice Wars

We also remind you that every game claimed for free through the Epic Games Store it will be yours forever: once added to your library, no further action is required and there are no deadlines to use. Just don’t forget to “purchase” it for free from the Epic Games Launcher.

As a rule, we remember, gods come daily leaks which indicate what the free game of the Epic Games Store will be, so let’s assume that already tomorrow morning it will be possible to find out what the game of December 19, 2022 will be.