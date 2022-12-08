Epic Games Store officially announced that the free game available to platform users from December 15, 2022 it’s a mistery. Well yes: we’ll find out what it is only next Thursday at 17.00.

No secret instead for the confirmation that today’s free games are available, December 8th: make the downloads it’s really simple, but if you have any doubts click on the news and you will find all the necessary instructions.

Returning to today’s announcement, it has already happened several times in the past that the Epic Games Store decided not to reveal the free game until the last moment: a strategic move often linked to a important nameof which, however, nothing is known at the moment.

Maybe some leaker will anticipate the reveal? For the moment, the news has arrived from that front that the Epic Games Store will give away games every day from mid-December with the advent calendar, thus repeating the initiative already seen in recent years.