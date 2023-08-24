Now for the world of video games it is not Thursday without that Epic Games Store announcements what will be the free game (or the free games) of the following week, in addition to unlocking the current ones. In this case, users can look forward to August 31, 2023 to redeem the excellent: Cave Story+
Before talking about the announced game, which moreover many of you will already know, we remind you that the free game of August 24, 2023 is available from today, i.e. the strategic Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak, as already reported. Go and redeem it, if you haven’t already, because it really deserves to be played.
Cave Story+
Cave Story+ is a indie platformer beautifully crafted that offers an original story and lots of fun in 8/16-bit style. This is the revised and corrected version of one of the most famous independent titles ever (at least this is what the publisher claims), developed by Studio Pixel and Nicalis.
The main character wakes up in a cave with severe amnesia. To be able to understand who he is and what happened to him, he will have to take his first steps by exploring the village of Mimiga, whose inhabitants are threatened by a mad scientist. It will be up to him to help them, even if it is not clear how he will be able to do it, given the difficult situation in which he finds himself.
#Epic #Games #Store #free #game #August #officially #announced
Leave a Reply