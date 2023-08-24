Now for the world of video games it is not Thursday without that Epic Games Store announcements what will be the free game (or the free games) of the following week, in addition to unlocking the current ones. In this case, users can look forward to August 31, 2023 to redeem the excellent: Cave Story+

Before talking about the announced game, which moreover many of you will already know, we remind you that the free game of August 24, 2023 is available from today, i.e. the strategic Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak, as already reported. Go and redeem it, if you haven’t already, because it really deserves to be played.