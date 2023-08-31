Epic Games Store made available The free game of August 31, 2023which users of the digital platform will be able to download at no cost until 17.00 on 7 September, when more free content will arrive.

As announced last week, this time it’s up to Cave Story+a title particularly known among independent productions, full of personality and with a really fun gameplay.

How to download it? It’s very simple: just visit the Cave Story+ page on the Epic Games Store, click on the “get” button, log in using your credentials and follow the instructions on the screen until the operation is complete. At that point the game will enter your library forever and you can install it whenever you want.