Like every week, Epic Games Store announced the free game of the following week in addition to the free titles of the same day, in this case the title redeemable by all its users starting from August 24, 2023: it is about Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak.
Meanwhile, we remind you that the free games of today, August 17, 2023, are available from today, namely the RPG adventure Black Book and the nice arcade-style action Dodo Peak, as previously reported. In both cases, these are decidedly different experiences from what we will be able to have with next week’s game.
An interesting sci-fi strategy game
Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak is One real-time strategy with ground combat that serves as a prequel to the classic games in the Homeworld series. Developed by Blackbird Interactive, the title asks us to gather a fleet of war units and lead it to victory in the quicksand of Kharak in this interesting spin-off of the series.
The story, told in Countryside of Deserts of Kharak, tells of an anomaly detected in the southern desert and an expedition that uncovers an ancient and fascinating mystery. Following the traditional characteristics of Homeworld, also in this case it is above all a question of controlling vehicles, structures and war units in a strategic and tactical structure of considerable depth.
#Epic #Games #Store #free #game #August #officially #announced
Leave a Reply