And now available The free game reserved for users ofEpic Games Store for today, March 7th. As revealed last week, in this case it is the retro-style action shooter Astro Duel 2.
Developed by Wild Rooster, the title mixes shooter mechanics and action platformers to create a different experience than usual, which you can tackle cooperatively with two friends or in competitive Versus Mode for up to six participants.
Download Astro Duel 2 for free it's very simple: all you have to do is visit the game page on Epic Games Storelog in with your credentials, click on the “get” button and then follow the on-screen instructions until the operation is complete.
Meanwhile, the war with Apple becomes total
As you have certainly read, in recent days Apple closed the Epic Games account on iOS to prevent the publisher from actually being able to launch your own store within the App Store.
Investigations are underway to clarify whether the Cupertino company acted legitimately or not, but in the meantime those anticipating a return of Fortnite on iOS will have to wait a long time longer, perhaps even forever.
