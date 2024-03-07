And now available The free game reserved for users ofEpic Games Store for today, March 7th. As revealed last week, in this case it is the retro-style action shooter Astro Duel 2.

Developed by Wild Rooster, the title mixes shooter mechanics and action platformers to create a different experience than usual, which you can tackle cooperatively with two friends or in competitive Versus Mode for up to six participants.

Download Astro Duel 2 for free it's very simple: all you have to do is visit the game page on Epic Games Storelog in with your credentials, click on the “get” button and then follow the on-screen instructions until the operation is complete.