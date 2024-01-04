Epic Games Store officially announced on free game which will be available to all its users starting from January 11, 2024 . We also return to the weekly formula, after the glut of games given away during the Christmas period. The game in question is the cute Sail Forth by Festive Vector.

Sail Forth

Sail Forth is an interesting experience

In Sail Forth the player will have to face the ocean to search for the key that opens the doors to the planet's past. At the beginning you have only one boat, but soon you come into possession of a fleet of customizable ships, which allows you to aim for increasingly ambitious goals.

The world of Sail Forth is vast, made up of dozens of regions that host billions of islands with their own flora and fauna, where you have to face pirates, find new equipment, recruit new members for the crew, accumulate loot and, in short, carry out all those activities that come to mind when talking about great adventures experienced at sea, including fighting against mythological monsters.

Before leaving you, we remind you to run and redeem this week's free game: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, which will surely please fans of action games.