As a regular appointment for a long time, Epic Games Store updated its list of free games, getting started September 2021 with a new title, available immediately for download. Previously free titles have returned to their original price, but if they have already been redeemed during the period they are yours in the library forever.

As already mentioned last week, to celebrate the announcement of the reboot, was made available for free Saints Row: The Third Remastered, an updated and implemented version of the famous title. He also greets us Automachef, a title that combines in a very particular way the puzzle game with culinary recipes, for a particular result but certainly very interesting.

As for the next 7 days, all users will be able to download for free Yoku’s Island Express, an interesting title that will see you take on the role of a postmaster. However, there is a small detail in that Yoku, the protagonist of this story, is great when a stamp and will have to juggle a dynamic that is very reminiscent of that of the pinball machine.

Your task will in fact be that of throw and bounce the little protagonist, inside a fantastic island with tropical colors and completely hand painted, for an even more exclusive effect. All the characters you will meet will be able to give you many emotions and stories, as well as a mystery that is hidden in the depths of the island.

As for next week instead, we will have to deal with Sheltered.

How to redeem the free games of September 2021 on the Epic Games Store?

If it was your first time, the procedure is very simple: just click on this link to access the screen containing the free games and then log in or register on the Epic Games Store. Once logged in it will be possible to select the game of your interest and press “buy”, which will allow you to add the title to your library at no cost.

It isn’t either You must enter a credit card or payment method, so the operation is completely safe and will allow you to receive the game of the week. Epic Games Store is not the only service that releases games for free, in fact other services also have these offers, which are all included, for the period of September 2021, in our article, continuously updated.