With the advent of the holiday season Epic Games Store once again kicked off his initiative 15 Days of Freewhich will allow all users to download one title a day for free through the Epic Games store.

Every game will be available only for 24 hours, so you will have to check the digital store daily to access the various free titles. If Epic Games will follow the trend of previous years again this year, it is probable that among the fifteen games that will be made available on the store there will be a mix of indie and triple-A titles.

🎉 15 DAYS OF FREE! 🎉 To kick things off, we’re giving away Bloons TD 6! But hurry – you only have 24 hours to claim! https://t.co/P9aE2tfHeX pic.twitter.com/9vqBd09W6I — Epic Games Store 🎁 (@EpicGames) December 15, 2022

Bloons TD 6 unfortunately it is no longer available, as 24 hours have passed. It is currently available instead Horizon Chase Turboa racing game “inspired by the great hits of the 80s and 90s“. At the time of this writing, the game due to be released today December 17th has yet to be confirmed.

In any case, you still have a few hours to redeem Horizon Chase Turbo, but this is only the beginning as in the coming weeks Epica will make another thirteen titles free. The curiosity of all of us, in the current state of things, is to find out what these titles will be