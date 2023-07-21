Epic Games Store started today ai Summer Sale 2023 of the platform, with many PC games at a discounted price, including Dead Island 2, Red Dead Redeption 2 and Far Cry 6.

All current offers will be valid until 3 August 2023 so if you find a title of interest to you at a discounted price, take advantage of it while you still have time. That’s not all, because by purchasing one of the titles in the promotion, you get 10% of Epic Rewards, instead of the classic 5%.

For the uninitiated, Epic Rewards are a new initiative launched in May on the Epic Games Store, which allow players to recover a percentage of what they have spent on their purchases in the form of credit to spend on subsequent ones.