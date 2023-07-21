Epic Games Store started today ai Summer Sale 2023 of the platform, with many PC games at a discounted price, including Dead Island 2, Red Dead Redeption 2 and Far Cry 6.
All current offers will be valid until 3 August 2023 so if you find a title of interest to you at a discounted price, take advantage of it while you still have time. That’s not all, because by purchasing one of the titles in the promotion, you get 10% of Epic Rewards, instead of the classic 5%.
For the uninitiated, Epic Rewards are a new initiative launched in May on the Epic Games Store, which allow players to recover a percentage of what they have spent on their purchases in the form of credit to spend on subsequent ones.
Epic Games Store, the offers of the Summer Sales 2023
Find all the games on sale with the 2023 Summer Sales on the dedicated page of the Epic Games Store, to this address. Below we have listed some of the most interesting offers in the showcase:
- Dead Island 2 for 44.99 euros, 25% discount
- Red Dead Redemption 2 at 19.79 euros, 67% discount
- Far Cry 6 at 14.99 euros, 75% discount
- Borderlands 3 at 8.99 euros, 85% discount
- Cities: Skylines at 8.39 euros, 70% discount
- The Outlast Trials at 22.94 euros, 15% discount
- GTA 5 Premium Edition at 14.99 euros, 50% discount
- FIFA 23 for 17.49 euros, 75% discount
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut for 19.99 euros, 50% discount
- Civilization 6 for 5.99 euros, 90% discount
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition for 9.99 euros, 75% discount
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for 11.99 euros, 80% discount
- Watch Dogs: Legion for 8.99 euros, 85% discount
- Saints Row at 23.99 euros, 60% discount
- PC Building Simulator 2 for 19.99 euros, 20% discount
- Need for Speed Unbound at 20.99 euros, 70% discount
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut for 9.99 euros, 75% discount
