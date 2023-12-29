Snakebird Complete and the free game which will be available today, December 29th, starting from 5.00 pm, on Epic Games Store: this is reported by the very reliable leaker billbil-kun, who has practically got them all right so far.

There are rumors that among the gifts of the Epic platform there is still at least one triple A product, and we'll talk about it very shortly. For now, though, let's have fun with this collection that includes Snakebird and Snakebird Primer, which launched on Nintendo Switch last month.

In Snakebird Complete we will have the task of satisfying the appetite of the snakebirds inside over one hundred and twenty levels progressively more complex, collecting fruit and crawling through the pitfalls to reach the exit from the stage from time to time.